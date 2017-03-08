Canadian moguls stars Kingsbury and Dufour-Lapointe win world bronze

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain — Canadian freestyle skiing stars Mikael Kingsbury and Justine Dufour-Lapointe have won bronze medals at the world moguls championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

Kingsbury was the favourite heading into the event after collecting five World Cup moguls crowns this season en route to the overall title.

Japans's Ikuma Horishima was first with 88.54 points while Benjamin Cavet of France was second in 87.11.

Kingsbury had 82.85 points.

Britteny Cox of Australia won gold on the women's side with 83.63 points while Perrine Laffont of France was second at 82.51.