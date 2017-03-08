Canadian women lose 1-0 to Spain in Algarve Cup soccer tournament final

SAO JOAO DA VENDA, Portugal — Canada's bid to defend its Algarve Cup title ended in a 1-0 loss to Spain in the final of the 12-team women's soccer tournament Wednesday.

Canada trailed early with FC Barcelona's Leila Ouahabi connecting on a high shot from outside the penalty box in the fifth minute. The goal was only the second conceded by Canada in four games at the tournament.

The Canadians threw everything it had at Spain in the second half but could not get a tying goal.

Coach John Herdman started Jordyn Huitema, making the 15-year-old forward from Chilliwack, B.C., the third-youngest player to appear for the women's team behind record-holder Kara Lang and Jessie Fleming who were also 15 when they made their senior debut.

With Canada playing its fourth game in eight days, Herdman elected to keep Christine Sinclair on the bench until late in the first half.