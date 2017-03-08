Cathy Overton-Clapham joins Chelsea Carey curling team for next season

CALGARY — Veteran curler Cathy Overton-Clapham has joined Chelsea Carey's curling team.

Carey announced the move Wednesday on her team's Twitter account and said Overton-Clapham will compete with them in 2017-18.

Overton-Clapham, from Winnipeg, replaces third Amy Nixon who announced her retirement at last month's Canadian women's curling championship in St. Catharines, Ont.

Carey, Nixon, second Jocelyn Peterman and lead Laine Peters out of Calgary's Glencoe Club won the Canadian title in 2016 and finished third at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Overton-Clapham, 47, won four Canadian championships and a world title playing third for Jennifer Jones from 2005 to 2010. She skipped Manitoba to a 4-7 record at the 2011 Tournament of Hearts.

Overton-Clapham also played third for Connie Laliberte from 1995 to 2000, winning the national championship and finishing second at the world championship in 1995.