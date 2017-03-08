Cory Conacher's four-point effort lifts Syracuse over St. John's

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Cory Conacher had two goals and two assist as the Syracuse Crunch doubled up the St. John's IceCaps 4-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Conacher set up goals from Adam Comrie and Tye McGinn to give the Crunch (30-19-10) a 2-0 lead, then added two of his own to complete the four-point outing.

Max Friberg and Stefan Matteau found the back of the net for the IceCaps (27-25-8), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Kristers Gudlevskis made 25 saves for Tampa Bay's minor league partner while Charlie Lindgren kicked out 23-of-26 shots for St. John's.