Eaves gets shootout winner, Ducks rally past Predators 4-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Patrick Eaves scored the only goal of the shootout in the fifth round, and Jonathan Bernier capped a 24-save performance with a perfect shootout in the Anaheim Ducks' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Rickard Rakell scored the tying goal late in the second period for the Ducks, who rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits for a key victory in their playoff surge. Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and two assists, and Nick Ritchie also scored for Anaheim.

Filip Forsberg scored a short-handed goal and Pekka Rinne made 39 saves for the Predators, who have lost three straight.

Colin Wilson and Ryan Ellis scored early goals as the Predators opened a three-game California road trip with their fifth straight regular-season loss at Honda Center.

The Ducks and Predators both began the day in third place in their respective divisions. Both need strong finishes to get back to the post-season , where Nashville eliminated Anaheim in a seven-game first-round series last spring that led to Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau's firing.

Nashville went ahead early on James Neal's remarkable pass to Wilson for a backhand goal, his 12th of the season.

Ellis added a power-play goal less than two minutes later, but Getzlaf trimmed Nashville's lead late in the first period with the captain's first goal since Feb. 20. Anaheim also snapped an 0-for-19 power play drought over the previous nine games, the longest such single-season streak in franchise history.

Forsberg's 27th goal of his dynamite season in the second period also was his third short-handed goal and the Predators' NHL-leading ninth short-handed tally.

Shortly after Forsberg's latest bit of brilliance put the Predators up 3-1, Ritchie pounced on a loose puck in the crease for his first goal since Jan. 19, ending a 17-game drought.

Rakell then banked a shot off Vernon Fiddler to tie it for the Ducks with his 27th goal of a breakout season.

Rakell and Forsberg lead all Swedish NHL players with 27 goals apiece.

NOTES: Rookie F Ondrej Kase was a healthy scratch for the Ducks after playing in the previous eight games. Jared Boll took his spot in the lineup. ... Nashville D Kevin Fiala was scratched. He is scoreless in his past seven games for the Predators after spending the previous month in the minors. ... Ducks G John Gibson missed his fifth straight game with a muscle strain. ... Anaheim's power play was 1 for 35 over the previous 13 games.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Kings on Thursday.