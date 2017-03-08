Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence

SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night.

San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.

Sacramento lost its sixth straight despite a season-high 26 points from Tyreke Evans and 15 from rookie Skal Labissiere.

The Spurs rested Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge after the team rallied in four straight games, including a pair of overtime victories. Leonard averaged 33.8 points in 39.3 minutes in leading the Spurs to those come-from-behind victories.

Sacramento took advantage of their absence in building a 25-point lead in the first half.

The Spurs shot 26 per cent in scoring 15 points in the first quarter, one shy of its season low for the opening period. They rallied in the second half, outscoring the Kings 66-41 after halftime.

San Antonio's first lead came with 6:27 remaining in the game on a 3-pointer by Patty Mills.

Mills had 17 point and Danny Green added 14 points as both hit four 3-pointers against the Kings.

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento has lost nine straight to San Antonio, including eight consecutive games at the AT&T Center. The Kings last victory was Nov. 15, 2014 at home and their previous win in San Antonio was Jan. 20, 2012. . G Buddy Hield has scored in double figures in five of his past six games. . G Arron Afflalo had scored in double figures in six straight games. . Labissiere's previous season high was 12 points against Denver on Feb. 23.

Spurs: Leonard has missed six games this season, including two for rest. The All-Star forward has also sat out two games due to a stomach ailment, one for sore left hand and another for a bruised quadricep. . Aldridge has also missed six games, sitting out three for rest, two due to a sore right knee and one for a stomach ailment. . Ginobili picked up his first technical foul since 2011 with 3:11 remaining in the first quarter after pleading for a foul from official Kane Fitzgerald. . San Antonio is 50-13, its third best record after 63 games. The Spurs set the top mark at 53-10 last season and were 51-12 in 2011.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Washington on Friday night.