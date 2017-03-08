Ginobili, Lee lead Spurs by Kings in Leonard's absence
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN ANTONIO — Manu Ginobili had 19 points, David Lee added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied without Kawhi Leonard to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-104 on Wednesday night.
San Antonio won its ninth straight and extended its league record for 50-win seasons to 18 straight, the longest in league history.
Sacramento lost its sixth straight despite a season-high 26 points from Tyreke Evans and 15 from rookie Skal Labissiere.
The Spurs rested Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge after the team rallied in four straight games, including a pair of overtime victories. Leonard averaged 33.8 points in 39.3 minutes in leading the Spurs to those come-from-behind victories.
Sacramento took advantage of their absence in building a 25-point lead in the first half.
The Spurs shot 26
San Antonio's first lead came with 6:27 remaining in the game on a 3-pointer by Patty Mills.
Mills had 17 point and Danny Green added 14 points as both hit four 3-pointers against the Kings.
TIP-INS
Kings: Sacramento has lost nine straight to San Antonio, including eight consecutive games at the AT&T Center. The Kings last victory was Nov. 15, 2014 at home and their previous win in San Antonio was Jan. 20, 2012. . G Buddy Hield has scored in double figures in five of his past six games. . G Arron Afflalo had scored in double figures in six straight games. . Labissiere's previous season high was 12 points against Denver on Feb. 23.
Spurs: Leonard has missed six games this season, including two for rest. The All-Star forward has also sat out two games due to a stomach ailment, one for sore left hand and another for a bruised quadricep. . Aldridge has also missed six games, sitting out three for rest, two due to a sore right knee and one for a stomach ailment. . Ginobili picked up his first technical foul since 2011 with 3:11 remaining in the first quarter after pleading for a foul from official Kane Fitzgerald. . San Antonio is 50-13, its third best record after 63 games. The Spurs set the top mark at 53-10 last season and were 51-12 in 2011.
UP NEXT
Kings: Host Washington on Friday night.
Spurs: At Oklahoma City on Thursday night.