Heat win again, rallying to beat Hornets 108-101

MIAMI — Dion Waiters scored 24 points, Goran Dragic added 22 points and 10 assists, and the Miami Heat moved within a half-game of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by beating the Charlotte Hornets 108-101 on Wednesday night.

Luke Babbitt scored 12 points, Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 15 rebounds, and James Johnson added 10 points for Miami, which is 20-4 in its last 24 games — the NBA's best record in that span.

Miami outscored Charlotte 27-15 in the final quarter.

Kemba Walker scored 33 points for Charlotte, which got 16 from Nicolas Batum, 14 from Marvin Williams and 12 from Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

The Heat made 17 3-pointers, outscoring Charlotte 51-21 from beyond the arc.

Miami opened the fourth on a 15-3 run, capped by James Johnson blocking a dunk attempt by Cody Zeller and setting up a Heat breakout where Dragic found Tyler Johnson for a 3-pointer and a 96-89 lead.

After Charlotte got within four on a jumper by Walker with about two minutes left, Miami got offensive rebounds from Waiters and Whiteside on the same possession — one that would last for more than a minute. Waiters capped the marathon trip by hitting an acrobatic 3-pointer with 45 seconds left to put Miami up 105-98.

Walker missed a layup with about 25 seconds left, one that could have gotten Charlotte within two, and the Heat prevailed.

"Our games matter right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Let's just rewind this to three months ago. They mattered to us then, but now we're in a playoff chase, a hunt. As a competitor you want your team to feel all these emotions. So is there any more pressure? I don't know. Bring it on. We want that."

TIP-INS

Hornets: Charlotte held Miami to 18 points in the first quarter, 11.4 points below the Heat average over their last 25 games. It was the ninth time the Hornets held a team below 20 points in an opening quarter this season. ... Johnny O'Bryant left early in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle, and Batum missed a stretch of the second half with a sprained left ankle before returning.

Heat: Dragic checked out for the first time 3:18 into the contest, after Walker inadvertently poked him in the right eye. He briefly visited the locker room before returning later in the first quarter. ... Whiteside appeared in his 200th regular-season game, all but 19 of those with Miami.

DRAWING DRAGIC

Dragic has become a savant at drawing fouls on 3-point attempts. He did it twice Wednesday, pushing his total to 18 such calls this season. He drew shooting fouls while beyond the arc only twice in the 2015-16 regular season.

CLOSEOUT WOES

Charlotte is now just 8-9 in road games this season when it leads entering the fourth quarter. The Hornets led 86-81 going into the fourth on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Orlando on Friday. Charlotte is 2-0 against the Magic this season, winning by an average of 20 points.