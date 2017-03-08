Jaguars place exclusive-rights tender on safety Thompson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have offered a one-year contract to restricted free agent safety Peyton Thompson.

The team placed an exclusive-rights tender on Thompson, and he must sign the deal under NFL rules. If the Jaguars didn't offer Thompson a contract, he would have become a free agent.

After entering the league as an undrafted rookie with the Atlanta Falcons in 2012, Thompson also spent time with Washington, Chicago and Jacksonville. Thompson has appeared in 30 games with the Jaguars, mostly on special teams. Last year, he led the team with seven special teams tackles.

The Jaguars have two other restricted free agents remaining: running backs Joe Banyard and Daryl Richardson.

