Latos surrenders five earned runs in two innings as Orioles beat Blue Jays

SARASOTA, Fla. — Mat Latos game up five earned runs over two innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 in pre-season baseball action Wednesday.

Latos, making his first Grapefruit League start of the season, surrendered a three-run homer to Craig Gentry in the second inning after allowing a Mark Trumbo RBI single and a Hyun Soo Kim sacrifice fly in the first.

Latos, who signed a minor league deal with the Blue Jays last month, allowed three hits and walked three batters without recording a strikeout.

Baltimore's Seth Smith added a solo shot off Toronto's Joe Biagini in the fifth inning. Wade Miley pitched three scoreless innings for the win.