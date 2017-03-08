Mendis out for 194, Sri Lanka reaches 443-6 at lunch, day 2

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Kusal Mendis was out potentially one shot short of a double century and Niroshan Dickwella scored 75 as Sri Lanka piled on the runs Wednesday morning to reach 443 for six at lunch on day two of the first test against Bangladesh.

Mendis attempted to reach 200 with a six but couldn't quite clear Tamim Iqbal at long-on and was out for 194. It was his career test high score, improving on the 176 he made against Australia last year. Mendis batted for more than seven hours and faced 285 deliveries in an innings that contained 19 boundaries and four sixes.

He added 110 runs for the fifth wicket with Dickwella.