Miami Dolphins tender 4 exclusive rights free agents
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they've tendered four exclusive rights free agents, including
Also tendered were linebacker Mike Hull, cornerback Lafayette Pitts and tight end Thomas Duarte.
Steen, undrafted as a rookie in 2014, filled in when
Exclusive rights free agents are players with less than three years of experience, and they are unable to negotiate with other teams.
