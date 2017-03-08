OHL Roundup: Gilmour, Crawford score as Spirit edge Firebirds 5-4 in shootout

FLINT, Mich. — Brady Gilmour and Marcus Crawford scored in the shootout to lift the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kris Bennett scored twice for Saginaw (25-29-9), including the tying goal 16:07 into the third period. Matthew Kreis and Crawford had the others.

Everett Clark, Ty Dellandrea, Nicholas Caamano and Ryan Moore supplied the offence for the Firebirds (32-25-6).

Spirit goaltender Evan Cormier made 37 saves through regulation and overtime. Flint's Connor Hicks stopped 39 shots.

---

BATTALION 4 WOLVES 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Steve Harland scored twice as the Battalion handed Sudbury its fifth straight loss.

Rhys Forhan and Daniil Vertiy had the other goals for North Bay (23-24-6).

Drake Pilon and Zach Wilkie supplied the offence for the Wolves (23-32-7).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 STING 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Bobby MacIntyre scored twice and Boris Katchouk and Morgan Frost each had a goal and two assists as the Greyhounds doubled up Sarnia.

Colton White and Jack Kopacka also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (44-15-4).

Drake Rymsha struck twice for the Sting (29-28-7) and Anthony Salinitry had the other goal.