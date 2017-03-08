Olympic champion Jacobs first to reach six-win mark at Tim Hortons Brier

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs is the first team to reach the six-win mark at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The reigning Olympic champions defeated New Brunswick's Mike Kennedy 6-5 in the early draw at Mile One Centre.

Jacobs improved to 6-2 with the victory. He will take on Manitoba's Mike McEwen (5-1) in the afternoon draw.

Quebec's Jean-Michel Menard defeated Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 8-5, Saskatchewan's Adam Casey edged Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy 8-7 and B.C.'s John Morris dumped Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 9-1.

Round-robin play continues through Friday morning.