Panthers re-sign running back Fozzy Whittaker to 2-year deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have re-signed running back running back Fozzy Whittaker to a two-year contract as Carolina continued to retain potential free agents.

Financial terms of the new deal were not announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Whittaker served as Jonathan Stewart's backup last season in Carolina and rushed for 265 yards and averaged a team-high 4.6 yards per carry. He caught 25 passes for 226 yards.

He also served on special teams, returning 12 kickoffs for 275 yards.

Whittaker joined the Panthers in 2014 and has played in 55 games with four starts. He's rushed for 597 yards on 142 carries with two touchdowns and has 505 yards receiving on 63 catches with three touchdowns since his arrival.

The Panthers already have re-signed several players, including defensive linemen Charles Johnson, Mario Addison and Wes Horton; and wide receiver Brenton Bersin.

