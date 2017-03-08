Porcello hit on pitching thumb by Cespedes' grounder

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello was struck on the pitching hand by Yoenis Cespedes' fourth-inning grounder during his start Wednesday for the Boston Red Sox against a New York Mets' split squad.

Porcello threw a couple of pitches, and the 28-year-old right-hander tried to finish the inning.

"It's fine right now," Porcello said. "It happens quickly, so you're just trying to get the sting out of it. I was able to throw a couple of pitches, and the second warmup pitch I was able to get down in the zone, and didn't think it would affect me making pitches."

Porcello gave up a homer to Jay Bruce and a double to Lucas Duda, then left the game.

Making his second exhibition outing, Porcello gave up a run in the third when Curtis Granderson came home from third as Neil Walker was caught stealing second. Porcello struck out Tim Tebow looking with a 92 mph fastball in the third in the former NFL quarterback's first spring training at-bat.

"I felt really good," Porcello said. "The ball was coming out of my hand a lot better. I've got a couple of mechanical things I'm still battling."