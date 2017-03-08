Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

NHL

Columbus 2 New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 5 Florida 2

Toronto 3 Detroit 2

Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 3

St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1

Colorado 3 Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4 Nashville 3 (SO)

Montreal 2 Vancouver 1 (OT)

---

AHL

Bridgeport 5 Providence 3

Grand Rapids 3 San Antonio 0

---

NBA

Portland 126 Oklahoma City 121

Dallas 122 L.A. Lakers 111

Washington 131 Phoenix 127

---

MLB Pre-season

Pittsburgh 6 Atlanta 3

Boston 5 Washington 3

Baltimore 5 Dominican Republic 4

St. Louis 9 Miami 2

Philadelphia 11 Detroit 6

N.Y. Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 6 (10 innings)

Canada 7 Toronto 1

Colorado 3 Texas 2

Italy 8 Chicago Cubs 7

Cincinnati 7 Kansas City 3

San Francisco 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 7 Mexico 3

Oakland 21 Arizona 13

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Detroit at Boston, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

St. John's at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB Pre-season

Canada vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Italy vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Puerto Rico (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Venezuela (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Mexico (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Columbia (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

United States (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:10 p.m.

---

