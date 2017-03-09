Aho scores 2 late goals, Carolina rallies past Rangers, 4-3

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Thursday night.

Aho also scored the tying goal with 10:56 to play and added an assist to help the last-place Hurricanes.

Jeff Skinner also scored, Valentin Zykov had a goal in his first NHL game and Cam Ward made a season-best 40 saves.

Carolina trailed 3-2 entering the third before earning just its fifth win when trailing after 40 minutes.

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and an assist for the short-handed Rangers, who were without injured goalie Henrik Lundqvist and winger Rick Nash.

Backup Antti Raanta made 26 saves for the Rangers, who sat Lundqvist with an upper-body injury and Nash with a lower-body injury.

The key to the win was Aho, a bright spot in another otherwise lost season for Carolina. The 19-year-old entered ranked third among rookies with 18 goals before adding two more.

With Zibanejad serving a slashing minor, Aho took a pretty cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and beat Raanta for the go-ahead goal.

That came moments after he made it 3-all on a power play midway through the third period with a shot that got past Raanta, who was screened by Elias Lindholm. The Rangers challenged, arguing that Lindholm interfered with the goalie, but the goal was confirmed following a review.

Derek Stepan rang the post with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining and Ward stopped Tanner Glass from point-blank range with about 2 minutes to play to preserve the win.

Zibanejad scored two power-play goals in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead, first stuffing a rebound past Ward with 12:44 left and then snapping a shot off Ward's blocker and into the net.

Carolina had erased an early 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in a 29-second span of the first, with Skinner tying it with a backhand with 6:45 left and Zykov putting the Hurricanes up with a goal with 6:16 to go when he stuffed in a rebound.

NOTES: The Rangers, playing their third game in four nights, fell to 23-3-0 when leading after two periods. ... Stepan and Staal each had two assists. ... The Rangers recalled G Brandon Halverson from Greenville of the ECHL as the emergency fill-in in Lundqvist's absence. ... Zykov's goal came on his first NHL shot.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Conclude four-game road trip Sunday at Detroit.