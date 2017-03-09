Argentina leads Brazil in unchanged FIFA rankings

ZURICH — Argentina and Brazil are Nos. 1 and 2 in an unchanged top 10 in the FIFA rankings.

World Cup champion Germany, Copa America winner Chile and Belgium complete the top five ahead of World Cup qualifying matches this month.

Poland has risen to its best-ever spot at No. 12, tied with Wales.

There are 26 European teams in the top 48. FIFA talks this month are set to allocate UEFA 16 places when the 2026 World Cup expands to 48 teams.

Mexico leads the CONCACAF nations at No. 17, while the United States dropped one to No. 30.