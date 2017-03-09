Austrian skier Streitberger ends career because of injury

SAALBACH, Austria — Austrian skier Georg Streitberger has ended his career because of persistent knee problems.

A winner of three World Cup races, the 35-year-old Streitberger says "it was an easy decision for me as I feel it is not possible anymore."

A year ago, Streitberger crashed and severely damaged his right knee in the same downhill race in Kitzbuehel where then overall World Cup leader Aksel Lund Svindal suffered a season-ending injury. The race in bad weather conditions was called off after 30 starters.

Streitberger returned for a super-G in Val d'Isere, France, in December but needed surgery on his knee again after one race.