Canada's Kingsbury finishes off the podium in dual moguls at worlds

SIERRA NEVADA, Spain — Canada missed the dual moguls podium at the world freestyle skiing championships Thursday.

Mikael Kingsbury, who was coming off a career World Cup season, finished 13th.

The 24-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won a bronze in the single moguls on Wednesday.

Kingsbury has been so dominant this season that it seems surprising when he doesn't win.

The Olympic silver medallist won seven World Cup gold medals in a row coming into Sierra Nevada and claimed the sixth crystal globe of his career as the season's overall champion.

Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was 14th while Marc-Antoine Gagnon of Terrebone, Que., was 19th and Laurent Dumais of Quebec City was 30th.

The Canadian women also missed the podium with Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C., the top Canadian in ninth place.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal was 11th while here sister Justine finished 14th.