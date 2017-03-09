Canadiens sign defence prospect Bourque to three-year entry level deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed defence prospect Simon Bourque to a three-year entry level contract on Thursday.

Bourque, 20, has 15 goals and 36 assists in 56 games for two teams in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. The former Rimouski Oceanic captain was traded on Dec. 30 to the Saint John Sea Dogs.

The Longueuil, Que. native has 40 goals and 144 points in 245 regular season QMJHL games.

The six-foot-one 195 pound left defenceman had one assist in three American Hockey League games last season.