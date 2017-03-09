Danny Kristo's short-handed goal lifts Charlotte over Manitoba 4-3

WINNIPEG — Danny Kristo's short-handed goal at 7:10 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Charlotte Checkers beat the Manitoba Moose 4-3 on Thursday in American Hockey League action.

Lucas Wallmark, Connor Brickley and Andrew Miller also found the back of the net for the Checkers (27-27-4), who got a 35-save outing from Daniel Altshuller.

Kevin Czuczman had a goal and two assists, and Brendan Lemieux and Patrice Cormier also scored for the Moose (23-29-8), who have lost three in a row.

Eric Comrie stopped 23-of-27 shots for the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate.