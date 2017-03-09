Sports

Dudley, Jennings fined $35,000 each for roles in altercation

Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley (3) and Washington Wizards guard Brandon Jennings (7) get into an altercation in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX — The NBA has fined Jared Dudley of the Phoenix Suns and Brandon Jennings of the Washington Wizards $35,000 apiece for their roles in an altercation during a game Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The fines were announced Thursday.

Dudley was fined for "escalating an altercation" by confronting and giving a head-butt to the Wizards' Jason Smith after Smith knocked down the Suns' Tyler Ulis with a hard screen.

Jennings was fined for "making menacing gestures" during the incident. Video replays showed Jennings imitating that his fingers were a gun.

Both players were ejected in the first-quarter incident. The Wizards won the game 131-127.

