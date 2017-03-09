Eagles release defensive end Connor Barwin

The Philadelphia Eagles have released defensive end Connor Barwin, saving $7.75 million in salary cap space.

Barwin played four seasons for the Eagles after spending the first four in Houston. He had 14 1/2 sacks in 2014 and went to the Pro Bowl.

But Barwin had 12 sacks combined over the past two seasons and struggled last year when he moved from linebacker to the defensive line after the Eagles switched to a 4-3 system.

The move gives Philadelphia more money to sign free agents. The NFL's free agency signing period Thursday afternoon.

Barwin started all 64 regular-season games in his four years with the Eagles and leaves Philadelphia tied for 13th in team history with 31 1/2 sacks.

