Eighth alleged victim says Charest would kiss her and other skiers

ST-JEROME, Que. — An eighth alleged victim of Bertrand Charest is testifying at his sex assault trial and says the former ski coach regularly touched and kissed her as well as other teenage skiers.

The witness says Charest would refuse to coach her if she let him know the kisses made her uncomfortable.

Charest is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

The alleged incidents described by today's witness first began in 1992, when she was 14, and lasted until 1996. Charest, now 51, worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

Several witnesses have testified to having had sexual relationships with Charest and have said he was controlling and manipulative toward the athletes whose careers he managed.