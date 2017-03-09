FIFA says still waiting for info on Russian doping cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura says the governing body is still waiting for details of players implicated in an investigation of doping in Russian soccer.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren published hundreds of pages of documents in December alleging widespread drug use and coverups in Russian sports. Some cases appear to involve Russia's under-17 and under-21 national soccer teams.

Samoura says WADA has yet to provide "names of players who have been accused of doping," so FIFA can't start disciplinary proceedings.

Other major sports federations, particularly in winter sports, have started disciplinary proceedings after WADA supplied unredacted files on possible dopers. Athletes' identities were concealed with code numbers in the public version of McLaren's report.