Former Texas star Vince Young sign deal with Saskatchewan Roughriders

REGINA — Vince Young is a Saskatchewan Roughrider.

The Riders announced the signing of the former Texas star today.

Young, 33, is making his football comeback in the CFL, having last played in a regular-season game in 2011 with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

The six-foot-five, 232-pound Young compiled a 30-2 record as Texas' starting quarterback, leading the school to the 2005 NCAA title.

He was taken in the first round, third overall, in the 2006 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans and that year was league's offensive rookie of the year and named to the Pro Bowl.

Young spent five seasons with the Titans before being released July 28, 2011.

He signed with Philadelphia shortly afterwards and spent the 2011 campaign with the Eagles before being let go.

Young spent time with Buffalo, Green Bay and Cleveland before retiring June 14, 2014.

Saskatchewan finished last in the West Division last year with a 5-13 record.

The Riders have been looking for a starter since trading veteran Darian Durant’s rights to the Montreal Alouettes in January.