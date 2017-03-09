Hales & Root tons lift England to 328 vs Windies in 3rd ODI

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Centuries by Alex Hales and Joe Root powered England to 328 all out against the West Indies in the third one-day international on Thursday.

Hales made 110 and Root 101 before both were caught off fast bowler Alazarri Joseph, who was recalled for the injured Shannon Gabriel.

They shared 192 for the second wicket. Hales departed in the 37th over and Root in the 43rd, and only Ben Stokes impressed in support with 34.

Only once has the West Indies won by scoring 300-plus in the second innings. The home side is trying to prevent a series sweep.

Hales was playing in his first match of the series after a broken right hand, replacing the out-of-form Sam Billings. Hales broke his hand trying to make a diving catch on Jan. 19 during the tour of India.

He lost opening partner Jason Roy for 17 and was joined by Root. He was given out lbw on 93 off Kraigg Brathwaite but asked for a video review which showed the ball would have missed off stump.

Moments later, he reached his fifth ODI century by hitting his fourth six over fine leg. He got there in 99 balls, and smacked nine of them to the boundary.

Hales hit another six before he was out for 110, a mishit to fine leg.

Root was on 86 at the time. Root also had reprieves, being dropped on 1 at square leg, and on 12 at slip.

He'd go all the way to his ninth ODI hundred, off 107 balls, including 10 boundaries. Next ball, in the same 43rd over, he was out, hitting straight to long on.