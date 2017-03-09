IOC cuts off funding to Kenya, suspension possible next week

NAIROBI, Kenya — The IOC has cut funding to Kenya and will consider suspending the country next week after local officials refused to make changes to their Olympic body's constitution.

The IOC says it is "extremely disappointed" with the outcome of a National Olympic Committee of Kenya meeting this week where its executives, led by former track great Kip Keino, voted against governance changes and a new constitution.

The IOC is now "putting on hold all payments of subsidies to the NOC of Kenya until a decision of the IOC executive board is taken at its meeting next week."