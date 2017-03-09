Israel beats the Netherlands 4-2 in World Baseball Classic

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Nate Freiman's RBI double sparked a three-run first inning on Thursday as Israel beat the Netherlands 4-2 to finish top of Pool A in the World Baseball Classic with a 3-0 record.

Zach Borenstein and Ryan Lavarnway also drove in runs in the first for Israel which clinched a berth in the second round when the Netherlands beat Taiwan 6-5 on Wednesday.

The Netherlands (2-1) also advanced to the next round which starts on Saturday at Tokyo Dome.

Sharlon Schoop scored on a throwing error by second baseman Tyler Krieger in the eighth to cut the lead to 4-2 but Didi Gregorious grounded into a double play to end the inning.