Mavs sign new pair to 10-day contracts, assign 1 to D-League
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Manny Harris and forward Jarrod Uthoff to 10-day contracts and assigned Harris to their NBA Development League affiliate, where he has played 27 games this season.
The signings were announced Thursday after 10-day contracts had expired for guard Quinn Cook and forward Ben Bentil.
Harris is a three-year veteran who last played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season. He has career averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 89 games, including 20 starts, with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 27-year-old Harris was a rookie with the Cavaliers in 2010-11.
Uthoff signed with Toronto as an undrafted free agent in 2016 but was waived during the preseason. He has played a combined 35 games in the D-League this season.