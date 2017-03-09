Mavs sign new pair to 10-day contracts, assign 1 to D-League

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks have signed guard Manny Harris and forward Jarrod Uthoff to 10-day contracts and assigned Harris to their NBA Development League affiliate, where he has played 27 games this season.

The signings were announced Thursday after 10-day contracts had expired for guard Quinn Cook and forward Ben Bentil.

Harris is a three-year veteran who last played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season. He has career averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 89 games, including 20 starts, with Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 27-year-old Harris was a rookie with the Cavaliers in 2010-11.