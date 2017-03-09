Munoz among 3 new members of Hall of Fame board of trustees

CANTON, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz is one of three new members of the Canton shrine's Board of Trustees.

Also added Thursday are Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk, and Johnson Controls chief marketing officer Kim Metcalf-Kupres.

Munoz was selected third overall in the 1980 draft by Cincinnati and for 13 seasons was considered the best offensive lineman in the NFL. He was an All-Pro 11 times and was inducted into the hall in 1998.

Strunk assumed the role of controlling owner of the Titans in March 2015 and serves as the co-chairwoman of the franchise's board.

Metcalf-Kupres is a vice-president of Johnson Controls, a global diversified technology and multi-industrial company that has naming rights to the Hall of Fame Village, a nearly $600 million development project underway in Canton.

