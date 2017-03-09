New Rangers starter Cashner shut down for 2nd time in spring

SURPRISE, Ariz. — New Texas Rangers starter Andrew Cashner has been shut down from throwing for the second time this spring because of soreness in his right upper biceps.

Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said Thursday that Cashner had a setback when trying to ramp up his throwing again.

Cashner had resumed throwing after an MRI and exam last week by team physician Dr. Keith Meister showed nothing significant in the biceps. The right-hander then had a couple of days of light throwing without issues, but the biceps started bothering him again when the intensity increased.