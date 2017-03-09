NHL Capsules

CHICAGO — Jonathan Bernier made 43 saves for his 100th NHL win, and Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 1-0 victory Thursday night.

Corey Perry scored in the second as Anaheim ended Chicago's seven-game winning streak despite being outshot 43-26 on the night.

Corey Crawford stopped 25 shots for the Blackhawks. They lost for the second time in their last 14.

Bernier's second shutout this season and 14th of his career helped the Ducks pull ahead of idle Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division. Bernier made his sixth straight start with John Gibson sidelined by a lower-body injury.

Perry stopped a 10-game scoring drought with his 12th goal at 17:44. He hadn't connected since scoring twice on Feb. 9 at Buffalo.

LIGHTNING 4, WILD 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.

Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games. Victor Hedman also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games.

Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild's second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild's streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.

HURRICANES 4, RANGERS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining in Carolina's comeback victory over New York.

Aho also scored the tying goal with 10:56 to play and added an assist. Jeff Skinner also scored, Valentin Zykov had a goal in his first NHL game, and Cam Ward made a season-best 40 saves.

Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, and Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and an assist for the short-handed Rangers. They were without injured goalie Henrik Lundqvist and winger Rick Nash.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLYERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves, Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist and Toronto beat Philadelphia.

William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have won two straight after dropping five in a row.