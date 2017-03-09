Sports

Northern Ontario improves to 7-3 at Brier with win over Saskatchewan

New Brunswick skip Mike Kennedy delivers a rock as they play Nova Scotia in draw 14 action at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Nova Scotia won 9-7. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Northern Ontario became the second team to reach seven wins at the Tim Hortons Brier with an 8-5 victory over Saskatchewan in Thursday's early draw.

Brad Jacobs and his rink from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., broke open a tie game with two points in the eighth end, then stole another in the ninth to seal the win.

Northern Ontario improved to 7-3 while Adam Casey's Regina team fell to 5-5.

In other early scores, Quebec edged Northwest Territories 8-6, British Columbia downed Alberta 5-2 and Nova Scotia defeated New Brunswick 9-7.

Quebec (6-3) and B.C. (6-4) improved their playoff chances with their wins in Draw 14. They trailed Manitoba's Mike McEwen (7-1), Jacobs, Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue (6-2) and defending champion Kevin Koe (6-2).

The top four teams advance to the Page playoffs.

