OHL Roundup: Paquette scores in overtime, Petes extend win streak to five

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Christopher Paquette scored 3:24 into overtime as the Peterborough Petes extended their win streak to five games with a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa 67's on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Zach Gallant struck twice in regulation for the Petes (40-18-5), who also got goals from Tyler Rollo and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev. Dyaln Wells made 35 saves for the win.

Mathieu Foget, Patrick White, Chris Martenet and Ben Evans supplied the offence as the 67's (24-32-7) earned a much-needed point in their attempt to secure a playoff spot.

Ottawa's Leo Lazarev stopped 41-of-46 shots in a losing cause.

The 67's sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with 55 points. Sudbury is seventh (53), North Bay holds the eighth and final post-season spot (52) while Niagara is ninth (52). The top five positions in the East have already been clinched.

Seven of the eight spots in the Western Conference are also locked up, with eighth-place Sarnia (65) trying to maintain its place ahead of ninth-place Saginaw (59).

---

KNIGHTS 8 STORM 2

LONDON, Ont. — Sam Miletic had two goals and two assists and JJ Piccinich scored twice and added a helper as the Knights handed Guelph its fifth loss in a row.

London (42-13-7) also got goals from Victor Mete, Josh Nelson, Owen MacDonald and Olli Juolevi while Tyler Parsons made 26 saves for the win.

James McEwen and Nick Deacon-Poot scored for the Storm (20-36-6). Liam Herbst turned away 36-of-44 shots in defeat.

Guelph's Matt Hotchkiss picked up a game misconduct for instigating a fight in the final five minutes of regulation.

---

ATTACK 6 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Petrus Palmu had a goal and three assists and Santino Centorame tacked on three helpers as Owen Sound downed Niagara.

Jonah Gadjovich, Kevin Hancock, Cordell James, Maksim Sushko and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Attack (43-15-4). Michael McNiven made 25 saves for the win.

Kirill Maksimov led the IceDogs (21-32-10) with a hat trick while Ben Jones had the other. Stephen Dhillon stopped 40-of-45 shots in a losing cause.

---

OTTERS 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat scored his league-leading 61st goal of the season as Erie snapped the Spitfires' three-game win streak.

Owen Headrick, Anthony Cirelli and Warren Foegele also scored for the Otters (46-14-3). Troy Timpano only had to make 16 saves for the victory.

Julius Nattinen and Connor Corcoran found the back of the net for Windsor (39-16-8). Michael DiPietro kicked out 28-of-32 shots in defeat.

---

STEELHEADS 3 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Spencer Watson broke a 2-2 tie at 14:23 of the third as Mississauga slipped past the Colts for its seventh straight victory.

Trent Fox and Owen Tippett also scored for the Steelheads (31-19-13) while JacobIngham stopped 36 shots for the victory.

Zachary Magwood and Jason Smith supplied the offence for Barrie (16-40-7), which sits dead last in the OHL standings. Christian Popp made 33 saves in defeat.