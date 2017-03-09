Pelicans' Cousins fined for language toward LA, Utah fans
NEW ORLEANS — The NBA has fined New Orleans Pelicans front-court star DeMarcus Cousins $50,000 for "directing inappropriate language" toward fans during a pair of recent road games.
The Pelicans acquired Cousins in a trade with Sacramento during the All-Star break involving multiple players and draft picks. Since then, New Orleans is 2-6 overall, and 1-6 with Cousins in the lineup.
Cousins missed one of the Pelicans' victories since his trade because he received an automatic one-game suspension after being assessed his 18th technical foul of the season.