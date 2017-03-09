Saltalamacchia's big day leads Blue Jays to pre-season win over Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit his second home run of the pre-season Thursday as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4.

Saltalamacchia went 3-for-3 with two runs scored including a solo homer in the third inning.

Toronto's Ryan Goins hit a two-run triple in the first inning to open the scoring.

Darwin Barney hit a sacrifice fly in the third, Kendrys Morales belted an RBI-double in the fourth and Lourdes Gurriel had a run-scoring single in the ninth to account for Toronto's other runs.

Howie Kendrick had a two-run single and Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer to lead the Phillies' offence.

Philadelphia's other run came when Joe Smith walked Cesar Heranadez with the bases loaded in the fifth inning.