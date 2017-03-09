Tiger Woods to miss Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Tiger Woods won't be playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week and still doesn't know when he can compete again.
Palmer died in September.
Woods and Palmer had a close relationship, and they spent plenty of time together on the 18th green at Bay Hill after the eight times that Woods won, most recently in 2013. Woods also noted that his two children were born in the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.
Meanwhile, Woods says he has no timetable for his return.