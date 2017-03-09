WADA app encourages whistleblowers to report drug cheats and violations

MONTREAL — The World Anti-Doping Agency announced Thursday it will encourage informants and whistleblowers to report drug cheats through a computer platform called "Speak Up."

The platform includes an app for iPhone or Android phones that athletes or others involved in sports can use to report violations of the agency's rules.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a release the program should "encourage more informants and whistleblowers to come forward and report suspected doping violations.

"WADA's independent Pound and McLaren investigations, which were both triggered by whistleblowers, highlighted the importance of these individuals to the agency and to clean sport on the whole."

Gunter Younger, WADA's director of intelligence and investigations, said it "answers the call made by athletes and others for a secure, confidential way to report activity that goes against clean sport.

"My role is to ensure that the information provided is treated with the utmost confidentiality, that allegations are investigated fully, and that, in the case of whistleblowers with whom we contractually engage, they are kept informed of progress and that their rights are protected."

The agency distinguishes between informers, who simply report any wrong-doing they see, and whistleblowers, who agree to co-operate in investigations.

"In this case, a whistleblower agreement is signed between WADA and the informant, which offers additional rights as outlined within WADA's whistleblower program and policy," the statement said.