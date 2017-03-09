Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 7 Winnipeg 4

Ottawa 5 Dallas 2

Boston 6 Detroit 1

---

AHL

Syracuse 4 St. John's 2

Rochester 4 Toronto 3

Cleveland 5 Milwaukee 3

Lehigh Valley 3 WB-Scranton 0

Texas 5 Grand Rapids 4

San Diego 7 San Jose 6 (OT)

Stockton 4 Bakersfield 0

---

NBA

Toronto 94 New Orleans 87

Orlando 98 Chicago 91

Atlanta 110 Brooklyn 105

Miami 108 Charlotte 101

Indiana 115 Detroit 98

Milwaukee 104 New York 93

Minnesota 107 L.A. Clippers 91

Utah 115 Houston 108

San Antonio 114 Sacramento 104

Washington 123 Denver 113

Boston 99 Golden State 86

---

World Baseball Classic

Netherlands 6 Taiwan 5

Japan 4 Australia 1

Netherlands 6 Israel 5

---

MLB Pre-season

Baltimore 6 Toronto 4

N.Y. Yankees 10 Canada 4

Dominican Republic 10 Pittsburgh 6

Houston 12 N.Y. Mets (ss) 2

Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 9 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets (ss) 8 Boston 7

Oakland 7 Italy 0

L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee (ss) 7 L.A. Dodgers 2

Milwaukee (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 4

San Francisco 6 Puerto Rico 5

Venezuela 11 Kansas City 0

Arizona 10 Mexico 4

Columbia 9 Tampa Bay 7

Minnesota 3 United States 2

Cleveland 14 Seattle 6

---

