Wednesday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 7 Winnipeg 4
Ottawa 5 Dallas 2
Boston 6 Detroit 1
---
AHL
Syracuse 4 St. John's 2
Rochester 4 Toronto 3
Cleveland 5 Milwaukee 3
Lehigh Valley 3 WB-Scranton 0
Texas 5 Grand Rapids 4
San Diego 7 San Jose 6 (OT)
Stockton 4 Bakersfield 0
---
NBA
Toronto 94 New Orleans 87
Orlando 98 Chicago 91
Atlanta 110 Brooklyn 105
Miami 108 Charlotte 101
Indiana 115 Detroit 98
Milwaukee 104 New York 93
Minnesota 107 L.A. Clippers 91
Utah 115 Houston 108
San Antonio 114 Sacramento 104
Washington 123 Denver 113
Boston 99 Golden State 86
---
World Baseball Classic
Netherlands 6 Taiwan 5
Japan 4 Australia 1
Netherlands 6 Israel 5
---
MLB Pre-season
Baltimore 6 Toronto 4
N.Y. Yankees 10 Canada 4
Dominican Republic 10 Pittsburgh 6
Houston 12 N.Y. Mets (ss) 2
Atlanta 3 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 9 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets (ss) 8 Boston 7
Oakland 7 Italy 0
L.A. Angels 9 Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee (ss) 7 L.A. Dodgers 2
Milwaukee (ss) 5 Chicago White Sox 4
San Francisco 6 Puerto Rico 5
Venezuela 11 Kansas City 0
Arizona 10 Mexico 4
Columbia 9 Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 3 United States 2
Cleveland 14 Seattle 6
---