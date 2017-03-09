WHL Roundup: Hurricanes edge Oil Kings in overtime to extend win streak

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Defenceman Brady Pouteau scored his first goal of the season 3:50 into overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Wong opened the scoring with his league-leading 49th goal of the season for the Hurricanes (43-17-7), who extended their win streak to seven games. Egor Babenko picked up an assist on both of his club's goals.

Conner McDonald tied the game midway through the third as the Oil Kings (20-40-5) dropped their ninth game in a row.

Lethbridge goalie Ryan Gilchrist made 26 saves for the win as Josh Deschaine kicked out 27-of-29 shots for Edmonton.

The Hurricanes went 0 for 4 on the power play while the Oil Kings failed to score on three chances with the man advantage.

---

BLADES 6 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Josh Paterson had a goal and an assist and Logan Flodell only had to make 16 saves as Saskatoon toppled the Hitmen.

Kirby Dach, Gage Ramsay, Mason McCarty, Chase Wouters and Bryton Sayers also scored for the Blades (27-31-9), who hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Calgary (25-31-10) got late goals from Mark Kastelic and Matteo Gennaro. Cody Porter allowed four goals on 13 shots in 32:27 of action. Kyle Dumba stopped 11-of-13 shots in relief.

---

PATS 4 BRONCOS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Tyler Brown made 31 saves and Adam Brooks set up three goals as Regina snapped the Broncos' five-game win streak.

Bryan Lockner, Dawson Leedahl, Riley Krane and Wyatt Sloboshan scored for the Pats (46-12-8), who dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the latest CHL rankings.

Lane Pederson struck twice for Swift Current (35-21-10). Taz Burman stopped 34-of-37 shots in a losing cause.

Broncos forward Owen Blocker wsa handed a major and game misconduct for kneeing in the first period. Meanwhile, teammate Matthew Stanley and Regina's Braydon Buziak were given game misconducts for fighting in the second.

---

BLAZERS 5 ROYALS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Rudolfs Balcers had a pair of goals and Connor Ingram made 27 saves as the Blazers came from behind to defeat Victoria.

Joe Gatenby, Collin Shirley and Quinn Benjafield also scored as Kamloops (39-23-6) reeled off five straight goals.

Matthew Phillips and Ethan Price built up a 2-0 lead for the Royals (37-25-5). Griffen Outhouse turned away 45-of-50 shots in defeat.

Victoria's Jared Dmytriw and Kamloops' Deven Sideroff were ejected six seconds into the game for fighting, and Ondrej Vala of the Blazers earned himself a game misconduct three minutes later for kneeing.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 COUGARS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cody Glass had two goals and two assists as the Winterhawks beat Prince George for their fourth straight victory.

Keegan Iverson, Skyler McKenzie and Joachim Blichfeld rounded out the Portland (36-26-4) offence. Cole Kehler made 29 saves for the win.

Aaron Boyd, Brendan Guhle, Jesse Gabrielle and Colby McAuley scored and Radovan Bondra tacked on three assists for the Cougars (42-21-5). Ty Edmonds stopped 33-of-38 shots in defeat.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Carter Hart only had to make 17 saves for his league-best ninth shutout of the season as Everett handed the Chiefs their fourth straight loss.

Cal Babych, Devon Skoleski, Dominic Zwerger and Aaron Irving supplied the offence for the Silvertips (40-14-11).

Spokane (26-30-10) netminder Jayden Sittler stopped 32-of-36 shots in a losing cause.