Brazil to play Germany next year for 1st time since 7-1 loss

RIO DE JANEIRO — Germany and Brazil will meet next year on the soccer field for the first time since the 7-1 rout in the World Cup semifinals.

The game, announced by the Brazilian soccer confederation on Friday, is scheduled for the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on March 27, 2018, only a few months before the next World Cup in Russia.

Brazil coach Tite has said he wants his team to play some of the tournament favourites . He also mentioned wanting to play at Italy and at Spain.