Canada's Eugenie Bouchard makes an early exit from the BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard made an early exit from the BNP Paribas Open.

The Westmount, Que., native was dropped in three sets on Thursday by Germany's Annika Beck in the first round.

Beck, ranked 61st, took the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in two hours 14 minutes.

The 53rd-ranked Bouchard was looking to rebound after an opening-round loss in Acapulco last week.

Last year she was defeated in the third round in Indian Wells by Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky.

Earlier in the week, Milos Raonic withdrew from the event as he tries to recover from a hamstring injury.