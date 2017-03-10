Former Alpine Canada executive testifies at Bertrand Charest's sex assault trial

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — A former Alpine Canada executive is testifying he told Bertrand Charest to leave his duties as soon as he learned the former ski coach was having sexual relationships with at least three skiers.

Joze Sparovec has told Charest's sex assault trial he confronted the coach in early 1998 and suggested he attend therapy.

Charest is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19.

Charest, now 51, worked with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

Several witnesses have testified they had sexual relationships with Charest and have said he was controlling and manipulative toward the athletes whose careers he supervised.

The allegations date back to the 1990s and involve locations such as Whistler, B.C., New Zealand, Italy and the United States.