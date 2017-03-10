Former Wimbledon finalist Zvonareva launches comeback
MOSCOW — Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open finalist Vera Zvonareva is planning a comeback.
The 32-year-old Russian is listed as an alternate for the qualifying draw of a low-level ITF tournament in Istanbul this month, two years after she last competed.
Zvonareva, a top-10 player when shoulder problems wiped out her entire 2013 season, struggled with injuries during her career.
After tennis, she had a daughter and worked as a commentator for tennis broadcasts in Russia. Her long absence means she no longer has a world ranking.
Last year, Zvonareva told the WTA