Canada's Adam Hadwin builds one-shot lead at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Canadian Adam Hadwin started the back nine with five straight birdies and posted a 7-under 64 to build a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Valspar Championship.

It was another low round for Hadwin — not a 59 like the score Hadwin shot in the California desert this year, but enough to surge past Jim Herman and into the lead on a warm and occasionally blustery Friday afternoon at Innisbrook.

Herman had to settle for an even-par 71.

Hadwin, from Abbotsford, B.C., was at 10-under 132.