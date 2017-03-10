Han Kwang-Song becomes Cagliari's 1st Asian player
CAGLIARI, Italy — Han Kwang-Song could become the first North Korean to play in Serie A after signing for Cagliari.
Han, who is also Cagliari's first Asian player, has been signed to the youth squad after a successful trial. He's also available for first-team matches.
Cagliari says the 18-year-old Han is "an ambidextrous forward of great foundations; dribbling, eye for goal, and vision are his main characteristics."
Fiorentina signed a teenage football prodigy from North Korea last year but Choe Song-Hyok lasted just four months in Italy before being released from his contract amid suspicions 70
The matter was even discussed in the Italian Parliament.
