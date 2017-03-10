Han Kwang-Song becomes Cagliari's 1st Asian player

CAGLIARI, Italy — Han Kwang-Song could become the first North Korean to play in Serie A after signing for Cagliari.

Han, who is also Cagliari's first Asian player, has been signed to the youth squad after a successful trial. He's also available for first-team matches.

Cagliari says the 18-year-old Han is "an ambidextrous forward of great foundations; dribbling, eye for goal, and vision are his main characteristics."

Fiorentina signed a teenage football prodigy from North Korea last year but Choe Song-Hyok lasted just four months in Italy before being released from his contract amid suspicions 70 per cent of his salary was going directly back to the government in Pyongyang.