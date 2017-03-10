House leaves in ambulance after taking liner off head

Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday after being hit on the head by a line drive in the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers at Lakeland, Florida.

House was talking before the ambulance left the field, Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said House's injury was among the scariest things he has witnessed in a baseball game.

"When I went out there, his face was in his glove," Ausmus said. "There was blood on his face, blood in the glove — everything."

The pitcher was hit on the back of the head by a ball off the bat of John Hicks. The ball ricocheted about 30 feet into the air before being caught by catcher Mike Ohlman.

"Before he even caught it, people were signalling for the trainers to come out. You could tell the infielders were shaken by what they saw," said Nick Brzezinski, who works for the Blue Jays' Class A Lansing Lugnuts and was watching from along the first-base line.

House fell to his stomach and was face down on the mound for nearly 20 minutes while being tended to by trainers. House was put onto a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was placed into an ambulance for transport to a hospital.

Gibbons said the 27-year-old House was talking and had feeling in all of his extremities.

"I couldn't get near him," Gibbons said. "They were working on him. It's scary, you know. He was talking, he could feel everything, so, hopefully, that's a good sign."

ON LEAVE

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin left spring training to tend to a personal matter.

A timetable for Melvin's return to Arizona was unclear, the club said Friday. Bench coach Mark Kotsay will manage the A's during Melvin's absence.

The 55-year-old Melvin is beginning his fifth season managing Oakland after previous managerial stints with Seattle and Arizona.

CUTS

Clint Frazier's flowing locks of red hair are gone, replaced by a short, curly look after a barber visited the Yankees spring training clubhouse at around 7:15 a.m. The touted prospect made the decision after meeting Thursday with manager Joe Girardi.

"I just felt like it had become somewhat of a focus at camp for him, becoming a distraction and I didn't want it to be anymore," Girardi said. "We have rules in place. In reality, when he was on the field, he met the criteria. I think he made a wise decision because he understands he wants the focus to be on how he plays not how he looked."

The Yankees have had rules since the early 1970s banning long hair and most facial hair, a policy put in place by owner George Steinbrenner.Frazier cut his hair after the Yankees acquired him from Cleveland on Aug. 1 in the Andrew Miller deal, then let it grow during the off-season .

"After thinking to myself and talking to a few people, I finally came to the agreement that it's just time to look like everyone else around here," Frazier said. "I like my hair but I love playing for this organization more."

AROUND THE GRAPEFRUIT AND CACTUS LEAGUES

BLUE JAYS 6, TIGERS 2

Justin Upton went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer for the Tigers and starter Jordan Zimmermann gave up five runs, five hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings.

BRAVES 5, METS (ss) 2

In his first appearance for the Mets in two years following his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Zack Wheeler reached 94 mph and allowed one run — Matt Tuiasosopo's third spring training homer — in two innings. Wheeler gave up two hits and a walk.

Brandon Phillips went 2 for 2 with a home run and Adonis Garcia added a two-run drive.

ASTROS 7, METS (ss) 6

Tim Tebow went 0 for 4 with a strikeout, and Matt Harvey gave up one run and two hits in three innings — a long home run by Reid Brignac.

Lucas Duda hit his first home run since May 4 and is 5 for 10. Addison Reed allowed six runs and six hits — including homers by Colin Moran and A.J. Reed — and got two outs.

Houston starter Joe Musgrove struck out four in three scoreless innings.

YANKEES 5, PHILLIES 0

Chase Headley hit a three-run homer off Clay Buchholz, and Aaron Judge hit his second spring training home run.

Yankees starter Chad Green allowed two hits and three walks in two scoreless innings.

Buchholz struck out six over 3 1/3 innings but gave up three runs and four hits.

TWINS 8, MARLINS 2

John Ryan Murphy and Byung Ho Park hit solo homers. Twins starter Tyler Duffey gave up one run and three hits in three innings.

Miami starter Wei-Yin Chen allowed two runs, four hits and a walk in three innings. Reliever Kyle Barraclough walked four and gave up a pair of runs in one inning.

CARDINALS 7, NATIONALS 1

St. Louis starter Mike Leake retired his first 11 batters before Bryce Harper's fourth spring training home ruin.

Eric Fryer and Kelton Wong had run-scoring singles in a five-run fourth.

Gio Gonzalez gave up one run and four hits in three innings for the Nationals.

PIRATES 4, RAYS 1

Edwin Espinal hit a game-ending, three-run homer off Ryne Stanek.

Pirates starter Drew Hutchison gave up one run, three hits and two walks over four innings, striking out five.