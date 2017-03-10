Italy scores 5 in 9th to top Mexico 10-9 in Group D

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — John Andreoli had a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth to cap a five-run rally and Italy stunned Mexico 10-9 on Thursday night in the first game of Group D in the World Baseball Classic.

Down 9-5 after eight innings, Francisco Cervelli led off with a double off Roberto Osuna. Chris Colabello followed with a double, but pinch runner Sebastian Poma went to third. Alex Liddi then hit a two-run double to make it 9-7. Drew Butera reached on an error and Drew Maggi walked to load the bases.

Oliver Perez came in and allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo to make it 9-8 before Andreoli's two-run single.

Italy leads Group D. Venezuela and Puerto Rico will play on Friday night.